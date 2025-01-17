Tempestuous Press Conference: Journalists Confront Blinken Over Gaza Conflict

Journalists sharply criticized U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a press conference, questioning his approach to the Gaza war and U.S. support for Israel. Critics interrupted Blinken as he spoke, showcasing the deep divide over the U.S. foreign policy legacy under President Biden.

The tense scene unfolded as Sam Husseini, an independent journalist, was forcibly removed after loudly accusing Blinken of complicity in alleged war crimes. The heated event highlights growing dissatisfaction with continued military and diplomatic backing for Israel amid ongoing violence.

Blinken defended his actions, citing support from the Israeli public for their government's security policies post-October 7 conflict escalations. He maintained that investigations into allegations of war crimes are ongoing, emphasizing Israel's legal procedures while facing accusations on international platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)