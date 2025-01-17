Left Menu

Attempt on Democracy: Kandula's Plot to Overthrow U.S. Government

Indian national Sai Varshith Kandula has been sentenced to eight years in prison for attempting an attack on the White House with a rented truck, intending to replace the U.S. government with a dictatorship influenced by Nazi ideology. The Department of Justice detailed his actions and motivations.

Updated: 17-01-2025 07:01 IST
  • United States

Indian national Sai Varshith Kandula, 20, was sentenced to eight years on Thursday for an attempted attack on the White House with a rented truck on May 22, 2023. The U.S. Department of Justice reported that Kandula's aim was to overthrow the democratically elected American government and install a dictatorship inspired by Nazi ideology.

Kandula, who pleaded guilty on May 13, 2024, to a charge of willful injury or depredation of U.S. property, was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release. A lawful permanent resident born in Chandanagar, India, Kandula's attack involved flying from St. Louis, Missouri, to Washington, D.C., renting a truck, and crashing it into White House barriers.

Following the collision, Kandula exited the vehicle, brandishing a Nazi flag. He intended to seize political power and admitted he would have arranged for the assassination of the U.S. President if necessary. His actions were calculated to intimidate or coerce the U.S. government. The attack resulted in damage costing $4,322 to the National Park Service.

