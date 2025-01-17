Joint Crackdown on Cross-Border Telecom Fraud by Chinese and Thai Police
Chinese and Thai authorities have arrested 12 suspects linked to scam operations involving missing Chinese nationals. The Chinese government emphasizes ongoing efforts to combat cross-border telecom fraud. Foreign Minister Wang Yi calls for regional cooperation to address the impact of online gambling and fraud on citizens, particularly near the Thai-Myanmar border.
Chinese and Thai authorities have successfully apprehended 12 individuals involved in scam operations that have trapped Chinese nationals, according to a statement released on Friday by China's state security ministry.
The ministry vowed to enforce a 'high-pressure crackdown' on cross-border telecom network fraud, reflecting the government's determination to tackle a growing issue.
During a press briefing on Thursday, Foreign Minister Wang Yi implored Southeast Asian nations to intensify their efforts in eradicating online gambling and telecom fraud. These activities, he noted, pose significant risks to Chinese citizens and others, especially around the Thai-Myanmar border.
