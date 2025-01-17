Family Feud and Police Drama: The Lalit Jain Saga

Lalit Jain, a 45-year-old resident of Andheri, Mumbai, faced arrest following an altercation with family and law enforcement, intensifying over a longstanding domestic dispute. The incident unfolded at the Dombivali police station, involving Jain, his wife Chanda, and her relatives.

According to officials, the dispute arose when Lalit and Chanda confronted her father, who had moved to another relative's home. The exchange turned tumultuous as the couple clashed with family members, including a physical altercation with their teenage niece, and escalated when they verbally abused responding officers.

Following failed attempts to issue a notice, police launched a search that culminated in Jain's arrest at Dombivali railway station. Authorities issued a stern warning to Chanda, underscoring the challenging dynamics between family disputes and legal boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)