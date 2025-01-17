Left Menu

Family Feud and Police Drama: The Lalit Jain Saga

A 45-year-old man, Lalit Jain, was arrested in Mumbai after a family feud escalated into abuse against police officers. The dispute involved Jain, his wife, her father, and teenage niece. After evading an initial notice, authorities apprehended Jain at Dombivali railway station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 17-01-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 11:30 IST
Lalit Jain, a 45-year-old resident of Andheri, Mumbai, faced arrest following an altercation with family and law enforcement, intensifying over a longstanding domestic dispute. The incident unfolded at the Dombivali police station, involving Jain, his wife Chanda, and her relatives.

According to officials, the dispute arose when Lalit and Chanda confronted her father, who had moved to another relative's home. The exchange turned tumultuous as the couple clashed with family members, including a physical altercation with their teenage niece, and escalated when they verbally abused responding officers.

Following failed attempts to issue a notice, police launched a search that culminated in Jain's arrest at Dombivali railway station. Authorities issued a stern warning to Chanda, underscoring the challenging dynamics between family disputes and legal boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

