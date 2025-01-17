Major Drug Bust: Two Arrested in Manipur
Security forces in Manipur's Churachandpur district arrested two individuals, including a woman, after discovering a significant quantity of drugs and cash. The arrest was made in Mata village following a vehicle check. Authorities seized over 1.73 lakh yaba tablets, brown soap cases, and Rs 3.37 lakh in cash.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 17-01-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 12:02 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown, security forces in Manipur's Churachandpur district apprehended two individuals, including a woman, on Thursday. The duo was arrested in Mata village after authorities stopped their vehicle for inspection.
A substantial haul of more than 1.73 lakh yaba tablets and 208 soap cases containing brown and Rs 3.37 lakh in cash was seized during the operation, according to police reports.
A case has been registered against the accused, marking a notable success in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Largest Seizure of Explosive Devices in FBI History Uncovered in Virginia
Jammu Cracks Down on Illegal Mining with Major Vehicle Seizure and Fines
Finnish Court Upholds Seizure of Russian Oil Tanker Suspected of Damaging Baltic Infrastructure
Clash in Chhattisgarh: Security Forces and Naxals Face Off
NIA Strikes with Property Seizure Linked to Lethal Kokernag Encounter