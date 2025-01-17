Major Drug Bust: Two Arrested in Manipur

In a significant crackdown, security forces in Manipur's Churachandpur district apprehended two individuals, including a woman, on Thursday. The duo was arrested in Mata village after authorities stopped their vehicle for inspection.

A substantial haul of more than 1.73 lakh yaba tablets and 208 soap cases containing brown and Rs 3.37 lakh in cash was seized during the operation, according to police reports.

A case has been registered against the accused, marking a notable success in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)