Major Drug Bust: Two Arrested in Manipur

Security forces in Manipur's Churachandpur district arrested two individuals, including a woman, after discovering a significant quantity of drugs and cash. The arrest was made in Mata village following a vehicle check. Authorities seized over 1.73 lakh yaba tablets, brown soap cases, and Rs 3.37 lakh in cash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 17-01-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 12:02 IST
  • India

In a significant crackdown, security forces in Manipur's Churachandpur district apprehended two individuals, including a woman, on Thursday. The duo was arrested in Mata village after authorities stopped their vehicle for inspection.

A substantial haul of more than 1.73 lakh yaba tablets and 208 soap cases containing brown and Rs 3.37 lakh in cash was seized during the operation, according to police reports.

A case has been registered against the accused, marking a notable success in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

