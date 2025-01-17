Spanish Citizen Abducted Amid North African Tensions

A Spanish citizen has been kidnapped in North Africa, according to the Spanish Foreign Ministry's announcement on Friday. The ministry withheld specific details of the incident.

The newspaper El Pais reported that the individual was abducted in southern Algeria by an Islamist group and subsequently taken to Mali. However, the Foreign Ministry has not verified these claims.

Tensions are high as Spain navigates a dispute between Morocco and Algeria over the Western Sahara. The region, once under Spanish control until 1975, is claimed by Morocco and the Algeria-backed Polisario Front, which seeks independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)