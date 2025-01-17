Left Menu

Spanish Citizen Abducted Amid North African Tensions

A Spanish man has reportedly been kidnapped in southern Algeria by an Islamist group and taken to Mali. The Spanish government is working to resolve the situation amid ongoing tensions between Morocco and Algeria concerning the Western Sahara, a region with historical ties to Spain.

A Spanish citizen has been kidnapped in North Africa, according to the Spanish Foreign Ministry's announcement on Friday. The ministry withheld specific details of the incident.

The newspaper El Pais reported that the individual was abducted in southern Algeria by an Islamist group and subsequently taken to Mali. However, the Foreign Ministry has not verified these claims.

Tensions are high as Spain navigates a dispute between Morocco and Algeria over the Western Sahara. The region, once under Spanish control until 1975, is claimed by Morocco and the Algeria-backed Polisario Front, which seeks independence.

