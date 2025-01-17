Left Menu

Liquor Bust: Cops Arrested for Smuggling Booze Amid State Ban

Three policemen in Bihar were arrested for hiding 16 seized bottles of alcohol at a banned area within a police station, despite the state's liquor prohibition law. An additional person was also detained for assisting in this act. The incident led to departmental proceedings against the officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 17-01-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 13:50 IST
Liquor Bust: Cops Arrested for Smuggling Booze Amid State Ban
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development, three police officers were detained for allegedly concealing 16 bottles of seized India-made foreign liquor (IMFL) within a police station located in Bihar, where alcohol is strictly banned. This dramatic turn of events was confirmed by the City SP (East), K Ramdass.

Alongside these arrests, a civilian was also taken into custody for allegedly assisting the police officers involved in the unlawful storage of liquor. This incident took place in the Sultanganj area of Patna.

The officers, identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Murari Kumar, Constable Nagendra Paswan, and driver Shailesh Kumar, were implicated following an investigation that recovered the missing bottles hidden in a bag near a tree inside the police station premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025