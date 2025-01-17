Liquor Bust: Cops Arrested for Smuggling Booze Amid State Ban

In a shocking development, three police officers were detained for allegedly concealing 16 bottles of seized India-made foreign liquor (IMFL) within a police station located in Bihar, where alcohol is strictly banned. This dramatic turn of events was confirmed by the City SP (East), K Ramdass.

Alongside these arrests, a civilian was also taken into custody for allegedly assisting the police officers involved in the unlawful storage of liquor. This incident took place in the Sultanganj area of Patna.

The officers, identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Murari Kumar, Constable Nagendra Paswan, and driver Shailesh Kumar, were implicated following an investigation that recovered the missing bottles hidden in a bag near a tree inside the police station premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)