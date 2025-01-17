Russian Forces Reclaim Key Territory in Kursk Region

Russian forces have announced the recapture of more than 63% of territory initially seized by Ukraine in the western Kursk region, according to a statement from the Russian defence ministry on Friday.

Though Reuters has yet to independently verify this claim, the ministry states that Russian forces took back four settlements during the first two weeks of January.

The situation remains fluid following an unexpected border incursion by Ukrainian troops last August, a tactical maneuver that granted Kyiv considerable leverage in any potential peace negotiations.

