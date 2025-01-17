Left Menu

Russian Forces Reclaim Key Territory in Kursk Region

Russian forces have regained over 63% of territory previously seized by Ukraine in the Kursk region, according to the Russian defence ministry. The recapture involved four settlements reclaimed in January. Ukrainian forces initially captured this area in a strategic surprise move in August last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:01 IST
Russian Forces Reclaim Key Territory in Kursk Region
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian forces have announced the recapture of more than 63% of territory initially seized by Ukraine in the western Kursk region, according to a statement from the Russian defence ministry on Friday.

Though Reuters has yet to independently verify this claim, the ministry states that Russian forces took back four settlements during the first two weeks of January.

The situation remains fluid following an unexpected border incursion by Ukrainian troops last August, a tactical maneuver that granted Kyiv considerable leverage in any potential peace negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI evolution in academic libraries: A critical assessment framework for the digital age

The future of household robotics is here and it’s affordable

Revolutionary AI tool identifies ideal candidates for clinical trials

Trustworthy vs reliable AI: How labels shape our confidence in automotive technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025