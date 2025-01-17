Russian Forces Reclaim Key Territory in Kursk Region
Russian forces have regained over 63% of territory previously seized by Ukraine in the Kursk region, according to the Russian defence ministry. The recapture involved four settlements reclaimed in January. Ukrainian forces initially captured this area in a strategic surprise move in August last year.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:01 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian forces have announced the recapture of more than 63% of territory initially seized by Ukraine in the western Kursk region, according to a statement from the Russian defence ministry on Friday.
Though Reuters has yet to independently verify this claim, the ministry states that Russian forces took back four settlements during the first two weeks of January.
The situation remains fluid following an unexpected border incursion by Ukrainian troops last August, a tactical maneuver that granted Kyiv considerable leverage in any potential peace negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement