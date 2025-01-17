Left Menu

Biden's Unprecedented Clemency Wave: A Step Towards Justice

In a historic move, President Joe Biden commuted the sentences of nearly 2,500 individuals convicted of non-violent drug offenses. This action sets a new presidential record for clemency, as Biden aims to address unfair sentencing practices. More commutations may follow before President-elect Trump takes office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:46 IST
Biden's Unprecedented Clemency Wave: A Step Towards Justice
  • Country:
  • United States

In one of his final acts as President, Joe Biden announced the commutation of sentences for almost 2,500 individuals convicted of non-violent drug offenses. This historic clemency effort reflects Biden's aim to rectify disproportionately long sentences and outdated sentencing enhancements, particularly regarding crack versus powder cocaine distinctions.

The recent wave of clemency not only gives Biden the record for the most pardons and commutations issued by a U.S. president but also highlights his commitment to justice reform. This decision follows last month's clemency, where roughly 1,500 people were released under home confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, along with 39 pardons for non-violent crimes.

Biden's actions come as he contemplates additional clemency measures before Trump assumes office, with a focus on counteracting potential unjust targets from the incoming administration. The president also recently pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, for all federal offenses over an 11-year period, anticipating future legal actions by Trump's allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI evolution in academic libraries: A critical assessment framework for the digital age

The future of household robotics is here and it’s affordable

Revolutionary AI tool identifies ideal candidates for clinical trials

Trustworthy vs reliable AI: How labels shape our confidence in automotive technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025