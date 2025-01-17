Biden's Unprecedented Clemency Wave: A Step Towards Justice

In one of his final acts as President, Joe Biden announced the commutation of sentences for almost 2,500 individuals convicted of non-violent drug offenses. This historic clemency effort reflects Biden's aim to rectify disproportionately long sentences and outdated sentencing enhancements, particularly regarding crack versus powder cocaine distinctions.

The recent wave of clemency not only gives Biden the record for the most pardons and commutations issued by a U.S. president but also highlights his commitment to justice reform. This decision follows last month's clemency, where roughly 1,500 people were released under home confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, along with 39 pardons for non-violent crimes.

Biden's actions come as he contemplates additional clemency measures before Trump assumes office, with a focus on counteracting potential unjust targets from the incoming administration. The president also recently pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, for all federal offenses over an 11-year period, anticipating future legal actions by Trump's allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)