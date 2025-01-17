Tense Diplomacy: Israel's Ceasefire Decision Amid Hostage Crisis

Israel's security cabinet convened on Friday to deliberate a pivotal agreement that proposes the release of hostages in Gaza, potentially heralding a ceasefire in the 15-month-old conflict. This agreement, which has been met with internal resistance within Israel's government, was announced by US President Joe Biden and key mediator Qatar.

The deal involves freeing dozens of hostages held by militants in Gaza and withdrawing Israeli forces from numerous areas, paving the way for substantial humanitarian aid. Key elements of this deal include the phased release of hostages and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office reported last-minute hurdles, delaying the vote.

While the agreement faces criticism, notably from Israel's hard-line national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, who threatened to resign, it also marks a significant diplomatic effort for peace in the Middle East. The ongoing negotiations highlight the enduring complexity and high stakes of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)