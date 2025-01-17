Left Menu

Tense Diplomacy: Israel's Ceasefire Decision Amid Hostage Crisis

Israel's security cabinet meets to consider a deal for releasing hostages in Gaza, which could lead to a ceasefire after 15 months of conflict. The agreement, mediated by the US and Qatar, faces resistance within Israel's government but could alleviate ongoing violence and humanitarian challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-01-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 16:18 IST
Tense Diplomacy: Israel's Ceasefire Decision Amid Hostage Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's security cabinet convened on Friday to deliberate a pivotal agreement that proposes the release of hostages in Gaza, potentially heralding a ceasefire in the 15-month-old conflict. This agreement, which has been met with internal resistance within Israel's government, was announced by US President Joe Biden and key mediator Qatar.

The deal involves freeing dozens of hostages held by militants in Gaza and withdrawing Israeli forces from numerous areas, paving the way for substantial humanitarian aid. Key elements of this deal include the phased release of hostages and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office reported last-minute hurdles, delaying the vote.

While the agreement faces criticism, notably from Israel's hard-line national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, who threatened to resign, it also marks a significant diplomatic effort for peace in the Middle East. The ongoing negotiations highlight the enduring complexity and high stakes of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025