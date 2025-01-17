Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Kryvyi Rih: Russian Missile Attack Leaves Casualties

A recent Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in southern Ukraine resulted in at least three fatalities and several injuries. The attack also damaged an educational facility and a residential building, as reported by the regional governor.

Updated: 17-01-2025 16:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a devastating turn of events, a Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, a city in southern Ukraine, resulted in the death of at least three people and left numerous others injured. The regional governor provided this information on Friday.

The missile strike not only claimed lives but also caused significant damage to an educational facility and a residential building in the city, further escalating tensions in the region.

The attack's impact on civilian infrastructure highlights the ongoing and brutal nature of the conflict, raising concerns about the safety and security of local residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

