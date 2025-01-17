Left Menu

Delhi Police Nabs Infamous Kadiya Gang Members for Theft

Three women from the notorious Kadiya gang have been arrested by Delhi Police for their involvement in thefts, particularly targeting a foreign national in Chhatarpur. Originating from Madhya Pradesh, the gang was known for using distraction techniques to steal valuables at busy places like markets and events.

Updated: 17-01-2025 17:21 IST
In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have apprehended three women, linked to the notorious Kadiya gang, responsible for a series of thefts across major cities.

The arrest comes after a recent case involving a foreign national in Chhatarpur, where the gang employed distraction techniques to steal a wallet containing vital documents and cash.

Originating from Gulkheri village in Madhya Pradesh, the gang targets busy locations using sophisticated techniques. Upon interrogation, the women confessed to their crimes, with one being a proclaimed offender in multiple cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

