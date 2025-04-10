Justice Served: Life Term for Heinous Crime
A POCSO court sentenced Ankit to life imprisonment for raping a six-year-old in Majhahidpur village. The incident occurred in 2016, and a Rs 50,000 fine was imposed, as confirmed by Special Government Lawyer Pradeep Balyan.
In a landmark judgment, a special POCSO court has sentenced Ankit to life imprisonment for the brutal rape of a six-year-old girl. The decision was announced by Special Judge Manjula Bhalotya on Thursday.
The horrific incident took place on January 18, 2016, in Majhahidpur village, under the jurisdiction of Ratanpuri police station, confirmed Special Government Lawyer Pradeep Balyan.
Aside from the life term, the court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the perpetrator. The crime came to light after the young victim, who was playing outside her home, was attacked by her neighbor, Ankit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
