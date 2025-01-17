Left Menu

Supreme Court Warns MCD Over Delhi's Solid Waste Crisis

The Supreme Court criticized the MCD for failing to address Delhi's untreated solid waste issue, warning of drastic measures like halting construction activities. With 3,000 tonnes untreated daily, the court stressed the need for coordinated efforts from the Delhi government and Centre to resolve the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 17:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India issued a stern warning to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) regarding the untreated solid waste problem plaguing the national capital. Notably, 3,000 tonnes of waste remain untreated each day, drawing sharp criticism from the justices who are prepared to take drastic action if necessary.

Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan expressed disbelief at an MCD affidavit promising resolution by December 2027. The court underscored the severity of the issue, urging immediate action and raising the possibility of halting construction activities to mitigate environmental impact.

The bench called for coordination between the Delhi government and the Centre, emphasizing the urgency of implementing the Solid Waste Management Rules of 2016 effectively. As discussions continue, the court remains focused on ensuring adherence to environmental regulations in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

