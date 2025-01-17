Left Menu

Police Hunt for Man Linked to Controversial Scholar on Sambhal Unrest

Authorities are searching for Mohammad Akil, who allegedly consulted a Pakistani scholar on the classification of victims as martyrs in the November Sambhal violence. A video of their conversation surfaced online, sparking police action. Four people died during the protests against a local mosque survey.

  • Country:
  • India

Authorities are on the lookout for Mohammad Akil, who is accused of seeking advice from a Pakistani scholar regarding the November unrest in Sambhal.

A video, which went viral on social media, shows Akil in discussion with the scholar, asking whether those who perished in the conflict should be labeled as martyrs.

The incident, which occurred on November 24 during protests against a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, led to four fatalities. Law enforcement has organized two teams to locate Akil and identify the communication platform used.

(With inputs from agencies.)

