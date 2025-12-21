Honoring the Martyrs: Modi's Tribute to Assam Agitation Heroes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a poignant tribute to the martyrs of the Assam Agitation as he visited the 'Swahid Smarak Kshetra' on the concluding day of his northeastern tour. The Assam Agitation, a historic movement against illegal immigration, saw Prime Minister Modi extolling the courage and sacrifices of those who laid down their lives for the state.

Modi's homage was marked by a floral tribute to 860 martyrs and a symbolic walk through a gallery dedicated to their memories. The Prime Minister's acknowledgments underscored the movement's role in shaping Assam's identity, while committing to the state's continued progress and cultural integrity.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal accompanied the Prime Minister, reflecting on the historical significance and contrasting past struggles with present development achievements. Modi's visit highlighted the Assam Agitation's enduring impact, catalyzing renewed interest in the movement's history.