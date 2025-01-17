Delhi Democrats: BJP's Bold Manifesto Unveiled

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the initial segment of its manifesto for the February 5 Delhi assembly elections, prioritizing women's issues as a central component of its campaign. The manifesto promises a monthly aid of Rs 2,500 for women, Rs 21,000 for every pregnant woman, LPG cylinders priced at Rs 500, and a pension of Rs 2,500 for senior citizens.

During a press conference, BJP President J P Nadda presented the 'Sankalp Patra', positioning it as a strategic move to challenge the welfare-driven governance model of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Nadda asserted that if elected, the BJP would preserve existing public welfare schemes while aiming for a more developed Delhi. He criticized the AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, promising investigations into alleged corruption in public welfare schemes.

Nadda highlighted several pro-women initiatives, surpassing AAP's promises, and committed to implementing the 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme in Delhi for enhanced healthcare. The manifesto aims to counter AAP's offerings while addressing accusations of maladministration within its projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)