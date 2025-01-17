Left Menu

Daring Daylight Heist Rocks Sahakari Sangh Bank

An armed gang looted Rs 10-12 crore worth of valuables from Sahakari Sangh Bank in Mangaluru. The robbers, speaking Hindi, threatened staff to open the vault. Using a blue Fiat as a getaway vehicle, the suspects remain at large while police, under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's guidance, investigate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 17-01-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 17:49 IST
A daring robbery unfolded at the Sahakari Sangh Bank in Kotekar, Mangaluru on Friday, with armed assailants seizing valuables valued between Rs 10 crore and Rs 12 crore, as confirmed by local police.

The incident, occurring between 11.30 am and 12.30 pm, involved five to six masked men who were armed with a pistol, a sword, and a knife. They communicated in Hindi and coerced the bank staff to unlock a vault containing gold and other treasures.

Law enforcement officials have initiated a thorough investigation, deploying multiple teams and utilizing technical surveillance. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, present in the city during the heist, was briefed about the incident, prompting a high-level meeting with top police officials to expedite the probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

