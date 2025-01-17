Tragedy Strikes Kryvyi Rih: Russian Missile Attack Claims Lives in Ukraine

A devastating missile attack in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, has claimed the lives of at least four individuals and injured seven others, according to local officials. The attack led to severe damage to an educational facility, igniting urgent calls for international intervention.

Dnipropetrovsk governor Serhiy Lysak confirmed the impact through social media, highlighting the dire circumstances facing the region. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, via his Telegram channel, urged for a united response against Russia's ongoing military aggression.

The missile strikes also damaged two five-storey buildings, one of which caught fire. The increasing violence in this area has led to heightened alarm, with Ukraine's air force previously warning of threats from Russian-occupied Crimea. Thus far, Russia has not issued any statement regarding the incident.

