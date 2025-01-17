Left Menu

Fraudulent Insurance Scheme Uncovered: CBI Secures Conviction

A special CBI court in Ahmedabad has sentenced a surveyor and partner of a private firm to five years in prison for insurance fraud. The case involved forged documents leading to a financial loss for New India Assurance Co. Ltd. The scheme was uncovered by CBI investigations.

  • Country:
  • India

A special CBI court in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has handed down a five-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a surveyor and the partner of a private firm. The individuals were found guilty of fraudulently claiming insurance, officials confirmed on Friday.

The charges against a third accused, the then senior divisional manager of New India Assurance Co. Ltd. in Navsari, were abated following his death during the trial, according to a Central Bureau of Investigation release.

Special Judge for CBI cases has convicted Hasan Abu Soni, partner at M/s. Marks Chemical, and Sanjay Ramesh Chitre, a surveyor, imposing a total fine of Rs 17.2 lakh. This comes after the CBI registered a case in 2003 against the accused for claiming insurance with forged documents, resulting in a 9.35 lakh loss for New India Assurance Co. Ltd. Investigations led to chargesheets filed in 2005, examining 38 witnesses and 255 documents to support charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and forgery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

