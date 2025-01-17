Left Menu

Supreme Court Calls for Comprehensive Prison Reforms

The Supreme Court emphasized the need for prison reform to ensure inmates' dignity under the Constitution. It restored the transfer of a convicted gangster, highlighting systemic deficiencies in India’s prison system. The court urged the Jharkhand government to implement reforms in line with the 2016 Model Prison Manual.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:32 IST
Supreme Court Calls for Comprehensive Prison Reforms
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has underscored the urgent need for reformation within India's prison administration to ensure prisoners live with dignity as mandated by the Constitution. Highlighting systemic flaws, the court called for reformative measures for a humane prison culture.

A bench including Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan emphasized treating prisoners as human beings with rights, quoting Fyodor Dostoevsky to highlight societal civilization measured by prison conditions. They ruled against a Jharkhand High Court decision that quashed the transfer of Vikash Tiwary, a convicted gangster.

The bench restored the transfer order, stressing safety concerns and the need to prevent gang violence in prisons. The court advocated for periodic monitoring of prison conditions and alignment with constitutional principles, pushing the Jharkhand government to implement the 2016 Model Prison Manual for uniformity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025