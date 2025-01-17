Left Menu

TikTok Tango: Political Moves and Legal Loopholes

In 2020, Donald Trump aimed to protect U.S. national security by banning TikTok, asking its parent, ByteDance, to sell to a U.S. firm. With a new law tightening deadlines, Biden is urged to grant an extension. Legal and political maneuvers could determine TikTok's fate in America.

17-01-2025
In a dramatic turn of events, former President Donald Trump, renowned for his decisive actions against Chinese app TikTok back in 2020, is now playing a crucial role in defending it. Originally banned to protect U.S. national security, TikTok faces a new existential threat under a pending law demanding its sale to an American entity by Sunday -- or risk disappearing from the U.S. market altogether.

With outgoing President Joe Biden under pressure to extend the sale deadline, TikTok's fate is precariously perched on potential political interventions. The controversial law allows the president to grant a single extension of up to 90 days if any substantial divestment evidence or agreements are presented.

Meanwhile, legal experts speculate on intriguing pathways that could be employed to prevent TikTok from going dark, including using prosecutorial discretion or invoking national security powers. Yet, this politically charged scenario remains fraught with complexity and legal challenges.

