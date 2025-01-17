Biden's Push for Equal Rights Amendment

President Joe Biden has announced that the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) should be officially recognized as a ratified part of the US Constitution, marking his involvement in the ongoing legal struggle for gender equality.

Biden stated, "It is long past time to recognize the will of the American people," affirming his belief that the 28th Amendment guarantees equal rights for all Americans regardless of sex. However, the legal standing of the ERA remains uncertain, as presidents do not have a role in the amendment process.

Historically, Congress set deadlines for state ratification, which were not met by the mandated times, complicating the amendment's certification. The issue now lies with Congress and the courts to address this legal hurdle, as echoed by a senior administration official.

(With inputs from agencies.)