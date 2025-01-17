Left Menu

Nikam's Dilemma: Political Turmoil Over Beed Sarpanch Case

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that renowned lawyer Ujjwal Nikam fears a political uproar if appointed special prosecutor in the Beed sarpanch murder case. The government approached him due to his successful record in high-profile cases, despite potential political backlash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 17-01-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 21:05 IST
Ujjwal Nikam
  • Country:
  • India

Devendra Fadnavis, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, revealed that eminent lawyer Ujjwal Nikam expressed concerns about potential political controversies if he were to be appointed as the special prosecutor in the Beed sarpanch murder case.

Nikam, known for handling high-profile cases like the 1993 Mumbai blasts, was requested by the government to take on the role of prosecutor in the murder case of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Fadnavis emphasized the importance of not politicizing such appointments as it might protect the guilty.

Nikam, who contested and lost the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, has not confirmed if he will take the case. Meanwhile, Fadnavis commented on Delhi politics, claiming that trust in Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party is waning and that the BJP is poised to win the upcoming election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

