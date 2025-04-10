New Special Prosecutor Appointed for 26/11 Mumbai Attack Case

Narender Mann, a seasoned advocate from Delhi University, is the newly appointed Special Public Prosecutor for the high-stakes trial against accused 26/11 Mumbai terror attack conspirator, Tahawwur Hussain Rana. The Ministry of Home Affairs has tasked Mann with steering this significant legal proceeding in Delhi.

With an accomplished career representing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Mann brings valuable experience to this role. He served as the Special Public Prosecutor for CBI in the Delhi High Court from 2011 to 2019, handling myriad important cases such as the Ananda Margis' attempt on former CJI A N Ray's life, and various corruption and financial fraud-related cases.

Rana, closely associated with 26/11 mastermind David Headley, is reportedly bound for India after a US Supreme Court ruling permits his extradition. The 2008 Mumbai attacks, executed by Pakistani terrorists, tragically resulted in 166 casualties. The appointment of Mann signals the gravity and complexity of the forthcoming legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)