Left Menu

New Special Prosecutor Appointed for 26/11 Mumbai Attack Case

Advocate Narender Mann has been appointed by the Ministry of Home Affairs as the Special Public Prosecutor for the trial against 26/11 terror attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana. Mann, a seasoned lawyer, has experience with the CBI and many high-profile cases across various legal fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 18:38 IST
New Special Prosecutor Appointed for 26/11 Mumbai Attack Case
  • Country:
  • India

Narender Mann, a seasoned advocate from Delhi University, is the newly appointed Special Public Prosecutor for the high-stakes trial against accused 26/11 Mumbai terror attack conspirator, Tahawwur Hussain Rana. The Ministry of Home Affairs has tasked Mann with steering this significant legal proceeding in Delhi.

With an accomplished career representing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Mann brings valuable experience to this role. He served as the Special Public Prosecutor for CBI in the Delhi High Court from 2011 to 2019, handling myriad important cases such as the Ananda Margis' attempt on former CJI A N Ray's life, and various corruption and financial fraud-related cases.

Rana, closely associated with 26/11 mastermind David Headley, is reportedly bound for India after a US Supreme Court ruling permits his extradition. The 2008 Mumbai attacks, executed by Pakistani terrorists, tragically resulted in 166 casualties. The appointment of Mann signals the gravity and complexity of the forthcoming legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025