The High-Profile Trial of Ruben Vardanyan: A Tense Legal Drama in Baku

A closed-door trial commenced in Baku on Friday for Ruben Vardanyan, a billionaire and former banker, alongside 15 others, all ex-officials from Nagorno-Karabakh, a region retaken by Azerbaijan in 2023. Vardanyan is the most notable defendant, facing charges including terrorism, though he maintains his innocence, claiming the process is politically motivated.

Azerbaijani prosecutors are also trying three senior former separatist leaders and other figures for alleged genocide and war crimes. Vardanyan's trial proceedings will resume on Jan. 27, anticipated to be open to the public. Access was denied to international media like Reuters, allowing only Azerbaijani state outlets inside.

Peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan remain at a standstill following the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, compelling a massive Armenian exodus. While Baku encourages their return, many feel insecure. Vardanyan's legal team's concerns about the trial's transparency have been echoed internationally, but the Azerbaijani government asserts his legal rights are intact.

(With inputs from agencies.)