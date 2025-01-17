Sanctions Imposed Amid Chinese Cyber Espionage Allegations

In a significant move, the US Treasury Department has implemented sanctions in response to a substantial Chinese hack targeting American telecommunications firms and compromising its own internal networks.

The primary targets of these sanctions include a Chinese hacker with links to Beijing's Ministry of State Security and a cybersecurity company tied to the notorious Salt Typhoon hacking group. This collective is accused of infiltrating telecommunications networks to access sensitive communications of US citizens and officials.

Deputy Treasury Secretary Adewale Adeyemo emphasized the department's commitment to holding cyber actors accountable for targeting the US. Consequently, both the alleged hacker Yin Kecheng and Sichuan Juxinhe Network Technology are barred from conducting business activities within the United States.

