Fierce Northern Winds Disrupt Beijing and Beyond

A rare weather system brought typhoon-like winds to northern China, impacting daily life, causing travel disruptions, and leading to the closure of historical sites. The winds, strengthened by a cold vortex from Mongolia, were accompanied by snow and hail, affecting areas from Inner Mongolia to southern China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 16:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Northern China's weather took a dramatic turn this weekend as powerful typhoon-like winds roared through the region. The unexpected system, driven by a cold vortex from Mongolia, caused temperatures to plummet and shut down major Beijing landmarks.

The harsh winds, reaching speeds of 150 kph, triggered widespread travel disruptions, uprooted hundreds of trees, and forced the cancellation of numerous flights. Many residents and food delivery workers faced challenges, although some noted that life continued with adjustments.

The unusual weather event also made its mark on technology, postponing a planned half-marathon featuring humanoid robots, all while accentuating the growing concerns of climate change as such extreme weather patterns become increasingly common.

(With inputs from agencies.)

