Fed's Unexpected Exit: Climate Finance Coalition

The Federal Reserve has made a surprising move by announcing its withdrawal from the Network of Central Banks and Supervisors for Greening the Financial System (NGFS) on Friday.

In a statement, the Fed explained that its decision was driven by the NGFS's expanded agenda, which it believes oversteps its statutory mandate.

The central bank, which became a member of the NGFS in 2020, is now stepping back as the group's objectives shift beyond its core responsibilities.

