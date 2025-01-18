Rising Tensions: Rocket Attack Escalates Sectarian Unrest in Kurram
A rocket attack on an aid convoy in Pakistan's Kurram district has resulted in six deaths, escalating ongoing sectarian tensions. The convoy, carrying food and medical supplies, was ambushed, leading to the recovery of tortured and killed truck drivers. A curfew is in place, with further security measures planned.
The death toll from a rocket attack on an aid convoy in Pakistan's Kurram district has increased to six, according to officials on Friday. The attack targeted a convoy carrying essential food and medical supplies, intensifying sectarian tensions in the region.
The convoy was hit with rockets and automatic weapons, leaving vehicles ablaze and resulting in the death of security personnel and attackers. Bodies of four truck drivers, believed to have been tortured, were discovered following the assault. Many vehicles were damaged, though some managed a safe escape.
A curfew is now enforced, with heightened security measures implemented. The provincial government plans operations to restore order amidst ongoing sectarian conflicts that have claimed numerous lives and disrupted essential supplies due to road blockades.
