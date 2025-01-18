CNN Reaches Settlement with Navy Veteran Over Defamation Case

CNN reached a settlement on Friday with U.S. Navy veteran Zachary Young, avoiding a second trial phase after being found liable for defamation. The Panama City, Florida jury awarded Young $5 million for damages following accusations aired on 'The Lead with Jake Tapper' of exploiting Afghans seeking evacuation.

Young sued CNN in 2022, claiming that a segment of the network defamed him by portraying him as a profiteer charging exorbitant fees to desperate Afghans. A judge announced the settlement in open court, though details remained undisclosed. CNN maintains the story's integrity but acknowledged regretting the 'black market' terminology used.

The case focused on Young's role as a security consultant helping with Afghan evacuations post-U.S. withdrawal. His lawsuit sought to counter claims that his work was part of an illegal black market for evacuation services. Young's lawyer expressed satisfaction at clearing his client's name and settling the case before punitive damages were determined.

(With inputs from agencies.)