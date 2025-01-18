Left Menu

CNN Reaches Settlement with Navy Veteran Over Defamation Case

CNN reached a settlement with U.S. Navy veteran Zachary Young after being found liable for defamation. A Florida jury awarded Young $5 million in damages for a TV segment accusing him of exploiting Afghans. The settlement avoids a second trial phase for punitive damages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 05:06 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 05:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

CNN reached a settlement on Friday with U.S. Navy veteran Zachary Young, avoiding a second trial phase after being found liable for defamation. The Panama City, Florida jury awarded Young $5 million for damages following accusations aired on 'The Lead with Jake Tapper' of exploiting Afghans seeking evacuation.

Young sued CNN in 2022, claiming that a segment of the network defamed him by portraying him as a profiteer charging exorbitant fees to desperate Afghans. A judge announced the settlement in open court, though details remained undisclosed. CNN maintains the story's integrity but acknowledged regretting the 'black market' terminology used.

The case focused on Young's role as a security consultant helping with Afghan evacuations post-U.S. withdrawal. His lawsuit sought to counter claims that his work was part of an illegal black market for evacuation services. Young's lawyer expressed satisfaction at clearing his client's name and settling the case before punitive damages were determined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

