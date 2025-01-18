Left Menu

South Korean President's Impeachment Drama: Court Hearing Update

South Korea's impeached president, Yoon Suk Yeol, is set to attend a court hearing on Saturday regarding an extension of his detention. The hearing will be held in a Seoul courtroom, starting at 2 p.m. local time.

South Korea's political landscape remains tense as impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol prepares for a critical court hearing.

The hearing, scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. in Seoul, will determine whether his detention will be extended, according to his lawyer.

This event marks the latest development in an ongoing high-stakes legal battle.

