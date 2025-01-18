DMK Conference Debates 'One Nation, One Election' and Beyond

The DMK legal wing embarked on its third state conference on Saturday, tackling pivotal discussions, including the contentious 'one nation, one election' initiative proposed by the Central government. This significant event was inaugurated by Party General Secretary and Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan at St George's Anglo Indian School.

With prominent attendance, DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is set to deliver a key address later. A panel discussion will delve into the central proposition, featuring contributions from senior advocate Kapil Sibal, former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi, and noted journalist N Ram, among others.

Beyond this, the conference aims to address broader issues, including 'Dravidam and economic transformation,' heralding discussions on regional influence and growth strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)