Kapil Sibal Urges ICC Action on Pahalgam Attack, Calls for Pakistan's Designation as Terrorist State

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has called for the prosecution of the perpetrators at the International Criminal Court. He urged that Pakistan be declared a 'terrorist state' while acknowledging challenges due to India's non-membership in the Rome Statute.

Updated: 23-04-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 10:41 IST
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Sibal demanded that the terrorists behind the attack be prosecuted at the International Criminal Court (ICC), which handles the gravest crimes against humanity. He also urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to advocate for declaring Pakistan a 'terrorist state.'

The International Criminal Court, based in The Hague, Netherlands, investigates severe crimes like genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity. Sibal told ANI, "Those responsible should be prosecuted internationally. I urge the Home Minister to move the ICC and proscribe Pakistan as a terrorist state."

However, India's position remains complicated as it hasn't ratified the Rome Statute governing the ICC, nor is it part of the 'Assembly of States Parties.' Sibal expressed hope that the Congress-led Opposition would support declaring Pakistan a terrorist state if the government pursued it. He described the attack as 'madness and insanity,' emphasizing its careful planning due to the remote location, Baisaran valley, near Pahalgam.

Security forces have launched search operations following the attack. They've intensified measures to track down the perpetrators, creating a sense of urgency and tension in the region. The local community has reacted with shock, calling for a shutdown in response to the violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

