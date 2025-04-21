Defending Integrity: S Y Quraishi's Response to Political Barbs

Former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi has criticized BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for labeling him a 'Muslim commissioner' following Quraishi's criticism of the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Quraishi asserts the importance of individual contributions over religious identities and defends India's constitutional values in response to the remarks.

Political figures and parties, including the Samajwadi Party and CPI, have rallied to support Quraishi, denouncing Dubey's statement as disrespectful to a former constitutional authority. The remarks have sparked a backlash against the BJP's alleged disregard for India's constitutional principles.

In his tenure as Chief Election Commissioner, Quraishi was known for instituting reforms and enhancing the Election Commission's functioning. His support from notable figures like Dr. Gopalkrishna Gandhi underscores his legacy as a distinguished civil servant.

(With inputs from agencies.)