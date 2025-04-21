Left Menu

Defending Integrity: S Y Quraishi's Response to Political Barbs

S Y Quraishi, former Chief Election Commissioner of India, responded to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks calling him a 'Muslim commissioner.' Quraishi emphasized contributions over religious identity and defended India's constitutional principles. Several political leaders supported Quraishi and criticized Dubey for his comments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 16:36 IST
Defending Integrity: S Y Quraishi's Response to Political Barbs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi has criticized BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for labeling him a 'Muslim commissioner' following Quraishi's criticism of the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Quraishi asserts the importance of individual contributions over religious identities and defends India's constitutional values in response to the remarks.

Political figures and parties, including the Samajwadi Party and CPI, have rallied to support Quraishi, denouncing Dubey's statement as disrespectful to a former constitutional authority. The remarks have sparked a backlash against the BJP's alleged disregard for India's constitutional principles.

In his tenure as Chief Election Commissioner, Quraishi was known for instituting reforms and enhancing the Election Commission's functioning. His support from notable figures like Dr. Gopalkrishna Gandhi underscores his legacy as a distinguished civil servant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025