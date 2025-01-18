Tragedy in Kyiv: Three Lives Lost in Nighttime Attack

Three people tragically lost their lives in a nighttime Russian attack in central Kyiv early on Saturday. The head of the Ukrainian capital's military administration, Timur Tkachenko, confirmed the fatalities.

In a message posted on the Telegram app, Tkachenko revealed that the deaths happened in the Shevchenkivskyi district, a significant area of the city.

Further damage was reported in the Desnyanskyi district across the Dnipro River due to falling debris, raising concerns about safety and infrastructure in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)