Tragedy in Kyiv: Three Lives Lost in Nighttime Attack

Three individuals were killed in a nighttime Russian attack in Kyiv, as reported by Timur Tkachenko, the head of Kyiv's military administration. The incident occurred in the Shevchenkivskyi district, with additional damage reported in the Desnyanskyi district due to falling debris.

Updated: 18-01-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 10:24 IST
Russian National Guard Image Credit:

Three people tragically lost their lives in a nighttime Russian attack in central Kyiv early on Saturday. The head of the Ukrainian capital's military administration, Timur Tkachenko, confirmed the fatalities.

In a message posted on the Telegram app, Tkachenko revealed that the deaths happened in the Shevchenkivskyi district, a significant area of the city.

Further damage was reported in the Desnyanskyi district across the Dnipro River due to falling debris, raising concerns about safety and infrastructure in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

