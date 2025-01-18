Tragedy in Kyiv: Three Lives Lost in Nighttime Attack
Three individuals were killed in a nighttime Russian attack in Kyiv, as reported by Timur Tkachenko, the head of Kyiv's military administration. The incident occurred in the Shevchenkivskyi district, with additional damage reported in the Desnyanskyi district due to falling debris.
