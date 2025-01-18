Left Menu

Justice Served: Conviction in Kolkata Hospital Tragedy

A police volunteer in Kolkata has been convicted of raping and murdering a junior doctor at a local hospital. The crime, which occurred in August 2023, led to nationwide protests demanding safety for women. Sanjay Roy, the accused, claimed innocence, alleging a frame-up.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 14:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a swift trial that captured national attention, a police volunteer in Kolkata was found guilty of raping and murdering a junior doctor. The tragic incident, which unfolded in August, sparked widespread outrage across India over women's safety.

The body of the victim, a promising young doctor, was discovered in a classroom at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. This horrific event led to a massive outcry, with doctors across the region boycotting work and demanding heightened security measures at public medical institutions.

Sanjay Roy, the accused police volunteer, was arrested soon after. However, he maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings, claiming he was the victim of a conspiracy. Despite his assertions, the court delivered a guilty verdict, bringing some sense of justice to a grief-stricken community.

