Justice Served: Conviction in Kolkata Hospital Tragedy

In a swift trial that captured national attention, a police volunteer in Kolkata was found guilty of raping and murdering a junior doctor. The tragic incident, which unfolded in August, sparked widespread outrage across India over women's safety.

The body of the victim, a promising young doctor, was discovered in a classroom at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. This horrific event led to a massive outcry, with doctors across the region boycotting work and demanding heightened security measures at public medical institutions.

Sanjay Roy, the accused police volunteer, was arrested soon after. However, he maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings, claiming he was the victim of a conspiracy. Despite his assertions, the court delivered a guilty verdict, bringing some sense of justice to a grief-stricken community.

(With inputs from agencies.)