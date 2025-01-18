Synchronised Elections: A Path to Improved Governance?
Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has defended the concept of simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections, arguing it does not violate federalism. Meghwal highlighted historical precedents and argued opponents are politically motivated. A joint parliamentary committee is discussing these electoral reforms, with implications for governance efficiency.
Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal contends that holding concurrent Lok Sabha and assembly elections is not a breach of federal principles, asserting that synchronised voting could enhance governance.
In an interview, Meghwal noted that initial elections post-independence were held simultaneously, arguing that the opposition's concerns are politically driven, not constitutional.
Prime Minister Modi has referred the synchronised elections bill to a parliamentary committee for thorough scrutiny, with discussions on potential governance improvements and impacts ongoing.
