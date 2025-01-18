Synchronised Elections: A Path to Improved Governance?

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal contends that holding concurrent Lok Sabha and assembly elections is not a breach of federal principles, asserting that synchronised voting could enhance governance.

In an interview, Meghwal noted that initial elections post-independence were held simultaneously, arguing that the opposition's concerns are politically driven, not constitutional.

Prime Minister Modi has referred the synchronised elections bill to a parliamentary committee for thorough scrutiny, with discussions on potential governance improvements and impacts ongoing.

