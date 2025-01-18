Left Menu

Synchronised Elections: A Path to Improved Governance?

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has defended the concept of simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections, arguing it does not violate federalism. Meghwal highlighted historical precedents and argued opponents are politically motivated. A joint parliamentary committee is discussing these electoral reforms, with implications for governance efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 14:38 IST
Synchronised Elections: A Path to Improved Governance?
  • Country:
  • India

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal contends that holding concurrent Lok Sabha and assembly elections is not a breach of federal principles, asserting that synchronised voting could enhance governance.

In an interview, Meghwal noted that initial elections post-independence were held simultaneously, arguing that the opposition's concerns are politically driven, not constitutional.

Prime Minister Modi has referred the synchronised elections bill to a parliamentary committee for thorough scrutiny, with discussions on potential governance improvements and impacts ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025