Left Menu

Union Minister Defends Waqf Amendment Bill Amidst Political Opposition

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju accuses some religious leaders of misleading Muslims regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill. He argues it's being opposed for political gain, despite personal acknowledgments of its necessity. He emphasizes its national interest and preparedness after thorough deliberations, calling for logical debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 11:50 IST
Union Minister Defends Waqf Amendment Bill Amidst Political Opposition
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, speaking ahead of the introduction of the Waqf Amendment Bill, accused certain religious leaders of misleading the Muslim community. Rijiju drew parallels to past misconceptions surrounding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), asserting that such misinformation campaigns aim to incite unwarranted fear.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Rijiju stated, 'Some leaders, including religious figures, are misleading innocent Muslims. These individuals circulated falsehoods about the CAA stripping Muslims of their citizenship, which proved unfounded.' Rijiju also accused Congress and opposition parties of opposing the bill for vote bank politics while privately acknowledging its importance.

Rijiju expressed confidence in the bill, stating it has been introduced after considerable thought and preparation. 'This is a historic day for our country as the Waqf Amendment Bill is tabled. It serves the national interest, benefiting not just Muslims but the entire nation. Logical opposition is welcome, and discussions based on facts and reason will be addressed in parliament,' he affirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025