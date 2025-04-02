Union Minister Defends Waqf Amendment Bill Amidst Political Opposition

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, speaking ahead of the introduction of the Waqf Amendment Bill, accused certain religious leaders of misleading the Muslim community. Rijiju drew parallels to past misconceptions surrounding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), asserting that such misinformation campaigns aim to incite unwarranted fear.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Rijiju stated, 'Some leaders, including religious figures, are misleading innocent Muslims. These individuals circulated falsehoods about the CAA stripping Muslims of their citizenship, which proved unfounded.' Rijiju also accused Congress and opposition parties of opposing the bill for vote bank politics while privately acknowledging its importance.

Rijiju expressed confidence in the bill, stating it has been introduced after considerable thought and preparation. 'This is a historic day for our country as the Waqf Amendment Bill is tabled. It serves the national interest, benefiting not just Muslims but the entire nation. Logical opposition is welcome, and discussions based on facts and reason will be addressed in parliament,' he affirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)