Prime Minister Modi Lays Foundation for New Eye Care Facility in Nagpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre in Nagpur on Sunday, expanding the reach of the renowned Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute & Research Centre. This move signifies a major step forward in the provision of ophthalmic care in the region.

The event was marked by the presence of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, highlighting the significance of the initiative. Originating as a tribute to the late RSS chief Madhavrao Sadashivrao Golwalkar, the center has gained a sterling reputation since its inception in 2014.

The forthcoming facility will feature a 250-bed hospital, 14 outpatient departments, and 14 state-of-the-art modular operation theatres, aligning with the goal to offer accessible and high-quality eye care services to the public. The expansion underscores the commitment to tackle pressing healthcare needs efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)