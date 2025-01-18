Justice Delivered: Sanjay Roy Found Guilty of Heinous Crime
A Kolkata court has declared Sanjay Roy guilty of raping and murdering a doctor at RG Kar Medical College, a crime that ignited protests across India. The sentencing, scheduled for Monday, follows a trial where Roy was found guilty under multiple sections. Nationwide outrage led to calls for justice.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-01-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 15:35 IST
- Country:
- India
A Kolkata court has found Sanjay Roy guilty of the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College, a crime that provoked widespread outrage and protests in India.
The verdict, delivered by Sealdah court's additional district and sessions judge Anirban Das, sets the stage for sentencing on Monday.
The trial concluded after 162 days, with Roy convicted under various sections, including those governing rape and murder in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
(With inputs from agencies.)
