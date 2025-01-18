Justice Awaits: RG Kar Medical College Rape-Murder Conviction Update
Sanjay Roy has been convicted in the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case. The victim's parents continue to seek justice for others involved in the crime. Roy's sentencing is expected soon, and the case proceeds as the family vows to persist in their pursuit of justice.
The Sealdah court has convicted Sanjay Roy in the high-profile RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case.
The victim's devastated family expressed their determination to see justice served as they await the arrest of other culprits. They claim that Roy's silence during the trial and the biological evidence presented were crucial to the conviction.
While the court will announce Roy's sentence on Monday, the victim's family vows to continue their fight until all responsible parties are held accountable.
