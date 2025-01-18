Justice Delivered: The Conviction in Kolkata Doctor's Tragic Case
A Kolkata court found Sanjay Roy guilty of the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College. Amid nationwide protests, the verdict concluded a trial that began in November 2024, drawing mixed political reactions and calls for thorough investigation into conspiracy allegations.
A Kolkata court has reached a verdict in a high-profile case, declaring Sanjay Roy guilty of raping and murdering a doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
The victim's family and junior doctors have expressed dissatisfaction, citing unresolved conspiracy allegations. Despite claims of innocence, Roy faces a potential death sentence.
The incident has sparked nationwide protests, drawing criticism from opposition parties and prompting calls for stricter security measures in state-run hospitals.
