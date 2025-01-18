Left Menu

Justice Delivered: The Conviction in Kolkata Doctor's Tragic Case

A Kolkata court found Sanjay Roy guilty of the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College. Amid nationwide protests, the verdict concluded a trial that began in November 2024, drawing mixed political reactions and calls for thorough investigation into conspiracy allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-01-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 17:29 IST
Sanjay Roy
  • Country:
  • India

A Kolkata court has reached a verdict in a high-profile case, declaring Sanjay Roy guilty of raping and murdering a doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The victim's family and junior doctors have expressed dissatisfaction, citing unresolved conspiracy allegations. Despite claims of innocence, Roy faces a potential death sentence.

The incident has sparked nationwide protests, drawing criticism from opposition parties and prompting calls for stricter security measures in state-run hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

