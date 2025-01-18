Left Menu

Biden Administration Secures Cybercrime Pact with India Before Transition

In a significant move before the transfer of power to President-elect Donald Trump, the Biden administration signed a critical agreement with India to combat cybercrime. The pact, emphasizing collaboration in cyber threat intelligence, is a testament to the strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.

Biden Administration Secures Cybercrime Pact with India Before Transition
  India

In a strategic initiative days before transferring power to President-elect Donald Trump, the Biden administration executed a pivotal agreement with New Delhi aimed at enhancing cooperation in the fight against cybercrime and related threats, including terrorism and extremism finance.

This recent pact, signed in Washington by Indian Ambassador Vinay Kwatra and Acting US Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Kristie Canegallo, empowers both nations to intensify joint efforts in cyber threat intelligence and digital forensics.

Furthermore, in a separate but related diplomatic gesture, the US lifted restrictions on three Indian nuclear entities, marking a significant step forward in the implementation of the India-US civil nuclear deal signed 16 years ago, showcasing the deepening strategic partnership between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

