Justice Delivered: Conviction in Kolkata Doctor's Tragic Murder Case
A Kolkata court has convicted Sanjay Roy for the rape and murder of a doctor in a case that sparked national outrage. The verdict, announced 162 days post-crime, underscores significant failings in security protocols. Though Roy acted alone, broader conspiracies and involvement of others remain under scrutiny.
A Kolkata court on Saturday convicted Sanjay Roy for the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at RG Kar Medical College. The verdict comes 162 days after the heinous crime, which sparked nationwide protests over the safety of medical professionals.
Roy, a former civic volunteer with the Kolkata police, was found guilty under Sections 64 (rape), 66 (causing death), and 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The court will announce his punishment on Monday, with possible sentences including death or life imprisonment.
Despite Roy's conviction, questions remain regarding potential conspirators. The victim's family and protest groups demand broader investigations into claims of tampered evidence and the involvement of influential individuals. The case has intensified political debates on law and order in West Bengal.
