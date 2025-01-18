Reviving Gandhi's Ideals: Prashant Kishor's 'Bedari Karwaan' Initiative
Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj Party, launched the 'Bedari Karwaan' programme in Patna, aiming to revive Mahatma Gandhi's ideology amid prevailing societal tensions. Kishor criticized targeted policing against minority youths and vowed legal support for affected individuals to promote justice and awareness.
- Country:
- India
In a determined move to revive Mahatma Gandhi's ideology, Prashant Kishor, the founder of Jan Suraaj Party, has initiated the 'Bedari Karwaan' programme in Patna. This outreach campaign seeks to address systemic issues faced by the Muslim community, particularly the alleged targeted policing of minority youth.
Kishor cited recent instances of wrongful detention of young Muslims, underscoring a need for societal change. He emphasized that only through Gandhi's principles can protection be offered to the minority community, urging for their voices to be heard against systemic oppression.
The campaign arises in the backdrop of recent political actions, including Kishor's withdrawal from a hunger strike protesting alleged irregularities in a state exam. Jan Suraaj Party aims to spread awareness and rally for justice, promising to stand by those unjustly targeted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Escalating Protests: Students and Supporters Halt Railways in Patna, Demand Justice from BPSC
Prashant Kishor, who had been on fast unto death to press demand for cancellation of Bihar PSC exam in Patna, arrested: Police.
Prashant Kishor, who had been on fast unto death to press demand for cancellation of Bihar PSC exam in Patna, detained: Police.
Patna Erupts: Kishor's Arrest Ignites Widespread Protests
Chaos in Patna: Kishor's Detention Sparks Protest