Reviving Gandhi's Ideals: Prashant Kishor's 'Bedari Karwaan' Initiative

In a determined move to revive Mahatma Gandhi's ideology, Prashant Kishor, the founder of Jan Suraaj Party, has initiated the 'Bedari Karwaan' programme in Patna. This outreach campaign seeks to address systemic issues faced by the Muslim community, particularly the alleged targeted policing of minority youth.

Kishor cited recent instances of wrongful detention of young Muslims, underscoring a need for societal change. He emphasized that only through Gandhi's principles can protection be offered to the minority community, urging for their voices to be heard against systemic oppression.

The campaign arises in the backdrop of recent political actions, including Kishor's withdrawal from a hunger strike protesting alleged irregularities in a state exam. Jan Suraaj Party aims to spread awareness and rally for justice, promising to stand by those unjustly targeted.

