Reviving Gandhi's Ideals: Prashant Kishor's 'Bedari Karwaan' Initiative

Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj Party, launched the 'Bedari Karwaan' programme in Patna, aiming to revive Mahatma Gandhi's ideology amid prevailing societal tensions. Kishor criticized targeted policing against minority youths and vowed legal support for affected individuals to promote justice and awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 18-01-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 19:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a determined move to revive Mahatma Gandhi's ideology, Prashant Kishor, the founder of Jan Suraaj Party, has initiated the 'Bedari Karwaan' programme in Patna. This outreach campaign seeks to address systemic issues faced by the Muslim community, particularly the alleged targeted policing of minority youth.

Kishor cited recent instances of wrongful detention of young Muslims, underscoring a need for societal change. He emphasized that only through Gandhi's principles can protection be offered to the minority community, urging for their voices to be heard against systemic oppression.

The campaign arises in the backdrop of recent political actions, including Kishor's withdrawal from a hunger strike protesting alleged irregularities in a state exam. Jan Suraaj Party aims to spread awareness and rally for justice, promising to stand by those unjustly targeted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

