A Mother's Hope: Debra Tice's Quest for Her Son in Syria

Debra Tice, mother of journalist Austin Tice, travels to Damascus to search for her son, missing since 2012. She hopes to meet new Syrian authorities for updates and believes U.S. President-elect Trump may help. Austin's whereabouts remain uncertain despite optimism fueled by recent political changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 21:14 IST
Debra Tice, mother of American journalist Austin Tice, who was captured during a reporting trip to Syria in 2012, has arrived in Damascus to intensify her search for her son. She expressed hope of bringing him home from the war-torn country.

Austin Tice, a freelance reporter for major U.S. newspapers, was among the first to venture into Syria following the civil war outbreak. His mother has driven from Lebanon with Nizar Zakka of Hostage Aid Worldwide, who supports the belief that Austin remains in Syria.

Despite previous failed attempts due to visa issues, the recent regime change in Syria has allowed Debra Tice to approach new authorities for information. She also hopes President-elect Donald Trump might intervene to aid in her son's release, amidst criticisms of the outgoing Biden administration's efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

