Conviction in RG Kar Medical Case: A Step Towards Justice

A trial court convicted Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case, providing some solace to the victim's family. However, the deceased doctor's parents are committed to pursuing full justice, as others involved in the case evade arrest.

Speaking to reporters, the victim's father expressed gratitude for the verdict, stating it as just the first step in a long journey. The family remains steadfast in their resolve to ensure all culprits are brought to justice.

The court, which found Roy guilty based on biological evidence and his silence during trials, is set to announce his sentence on Monday. Roy's arrest, a day after the crime on August 10, 2024, followed massive public outcry.

(With inputs from agencies.)