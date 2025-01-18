Left Menu

Kerala Trio Arrested for Alleged Human Trafficking to Russian War Zone

Three individuals from Kerala were arrested for allegedly recruiting youths with promises of high-paying jobs in Russia. The arrests were made following complaints linked to the death and injury of Indian nationals deployed to the Russian Military Support Service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 18-01-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 23:14 IST
Kerala Trio Arrested for Alleged Human Trafficking to Russian War Zone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three individuals from Kerala, identified as Sandeep Thomas, Sumesh Antony, and Sibi, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in recruiting youths to Russia under false pretenses of high-paying jobs, authorities revealed on Saturday.

The arrest came after the Wadakkanchery police conducted thorough interrogations following complaints from Joicy John and Kurian. John's husband, Binil T B, died while working for the Russian Military Support Service, and Kurian's son, Jain T K, was injured and is receiving treatment in Moscow.

The accused were charged under the Emigration Act, in addition to human trafficking and deception charges. Reports indicate that the victims were initially promised non-combat roles but were instead sent to the Russian-Ukrainian war zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025