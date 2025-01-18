Kerala Trio Arrested for Alleged Human Trafficking to Russian War Zone

Three individuals from Kerala, identified as Sandeep Thomas, Sumesh Antony, and Sibi, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in recruiting youths to Russia under false pretenses of high-paying jobs, authorities revealed on Saturday.

The arrest came after the Wadakkanchery police conducted thorough interrogations following complaints from Joicy John and Kurian. John's husband, Binil T B, died while working for the Russian Military Support Service, and Kurian's son, Jain T K, was injured and is receiving treatment in Moscow.

The accused were charged under the Emigration Act, in addition to human trafficking and deception charges. Reports indicate that the victims were initially promised non-combat roles but were instead sent to the Russian-Ukrainian war zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)