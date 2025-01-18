Left Menu

Waqf Act Overhaul: Bridging Communities for Transparency

The Joint Parliamentary Committee discusses the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, led by Jagdambika Pal. The bill aims to reform the Waqf Act, fostering transparency and reducing corruption. The inclusion of non-Muslims on the Waqf Board is seen as a move towards balanced representation and accountability.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee convened on Saturday to deliberate the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Under the leadership of Jagdambika Pal, the meeting witnessed participation from members and various stakeholders.

The initiative seeks to reform the Waqf Act, focusing on transparency and the effective management of Waqf properties. Bihar BJP media coordinator, Danish Eqbal, highlighted the bill's significance in empowering underprivileged Muslims and ensuring accountability within the Waqf Board.

Eqbal's push for the inclusion of non-Muslims in the Waqf Board was described as a progressive measure, aiming to enhance fairness by involving diverse communities, including Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Jains, in decision-making processes.

